On just about any Wednesday if one is hungry in Three Rivers, there is a place to go where food and spiritual comfort are graciously offered free of charge.
Pushing open the door at the Haven of Rest Mission to take part in its regular “Meals on Us” free lunch, one is first greeted by Lucy Darling. Her hands are wrapped in plastic for safe food distribution but her bright blue eyes are wide open with a clear sign of welcome.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during these lunches, she is the binding force of a family that has long brought the community shared moments that include a warm meal, goodThat sense of caring is for both longtime friends and anyone needing assistance.
The mission is located on the corner of Dibrell Street and Blair Street in in Three Rivers.
Those coming for lunch are often treated to a recent menu that served up a hearty chicken and rice casserole, salad, beans and an wonderful peach cobbler.
Guests sit at tables and eat and talk, knowing that for these few hours, there is food and cool air away from the Texas heat.
Often volunteering in the kitchen to serve and clean up are Leon Martinez, Toby Perez, Ellen Bland and granddaughter, Jami Martinez.
Donations are accepted but are not necessary for anyone wishing to stop by on Wednesday, she said.
She and her late husband, David, started the mission after inheriting the building following the death of a close friend.
Darling said at the time, some recommended they knock down the building, but her husband felt compelled to take a different path.
Waking one night, he told his wife, “I have a mission. We are going to do something. We are going to use it, not tear it down,” Darling said.
“I went here as a kid,” she said, noting that the building with its elegant stained glass windows had a long history as a church prior to the couple’s taking it on.
Inside the mission, the walls were refinished and the floor made right by a generous donation. There is a bathroom that provides a wheelchair-accessible shower. Outside, there is a small building that has an apartment that is often given to someone who is homeless and who needs a transitional space.
The Darlings did much of the renovation themselves, supported with the sweat equity and monetary contributions of many of their friends and relatives.
Darling was born and raised in Three Rivers. Her maiden name is Stapleton and she grew up with a family still connected with a local well-known lumber company.
She recalled that she met her husband in Beeville on a blind date. A tall, handsome man with a beautiful singing voice, he was in the U.S. Navy and the two would soon marry and live outside the area.
Darling said their three children, Tammy, David and Johnny were each born in a different state. Eventually, though, they came home to Three Rivers and were blessed by the mission as both a calling and a way of life..Now her grandchildren play and mingle with the guests who have come for lunch.
David Darling passed away on June 6, 2014 but his dream lives on, especially during Wednesday lunch.
In addition to lunches, the mission also offers regular services.
“We’re a little country church,” she said.
Standing at the handmade lectern at the front of the mission, Darling breaks into a gentle song, her voice clear and sweet carrying over those still finishing their meal. It is a fitting blessing for an afternoon that may b enjoyed by anyone willing to take a turn and stop at the mission.
Darling said her 80th birthday is this month and she continues to keep a joyful point of view with respect to what she can still accomplish in her community.
She said she is keenly looking forward to Christmas this year as COVID-19 made it difficult to put on what is their traditional celebration. Their first Christmas celebration at the mission was in 2012, Darling explained, looking at old photos of the event in her album.
This year, the decorations, the food and the music will be back, thanks to Darling and those who make one day a week a joy in Three Rivers.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•