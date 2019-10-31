FBC George West pastor, wife bid farewell

GEORGE WEST – For nearly 38 years, Pastor Bruce Irving and his wife, Karen, have been a big part of life in Live Oak County, serving the congregation at First Baptist Church of George West.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, Irving preached his last sermon as pastor of the church, and the couple will be moving to the East Texas community of Lindale, near Tyler, by the end of the week. The Irvings came to George West in February 1982, but it took some convincing to draw him to South Texas.
“A friend of mine had a daughter in the area, and he mentioned the vacancy to me,” said Irving, who at the time was serving as pastor of a church in Iola, near College Station.
“I told him I wasn’t interested — I wanted to stay in Central Texas,” Irving said.
Another friend, Jack Green, the director of the South Texas Children’s Home in Corpus Christi, also encouraged him to consider the job in George West.
“Dr. Green was pretty instrumental in getting us here,” Irving said. “He had preached at many of the churches in South Texas, and he told me this was one of about three or four that he would consider preaching at on a full-time basis. That meant a lot.”
Irving was invited to preach as a guest pastor, and then was offered the job in George West. A diehard Aggie, Irving said he was apprehensive when he heard that the Longhorns were the school mascot.
“I told myself if the school colors were orange and white, I’m not coming,” Irving said. “I asked about the school colors and found out they were blue and white, so I decided I could do that,” he said with a laugh.
Both of the Irvings’ sons, Jeff and Chris, attended George West Independent School District and played football for the Longhorns. Jeff is now a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and Chris is a pastor in Hawaii.
“After their football games when we sang the school song was the only time I did the Hook ’em Horns (hand sign),” Irving said.
Karen worked for Live Oak County for 23 years, including as county clerk.
What have been the highlights of serving in George West?
“One of the things we’ve done since we’ve been here — we’ve been very involved in mission trips,” Irving said. “We’ve taken trips to Australia, Russia, Mexico, Honduras, Germany and several inside the United States.
“We tried to go on some kind of mission program most every year. That’s been great.” The church also started a program serving George West students meals. Originally a breakfast event, it is now the Tuesday Lunch Club.
“We feel it’s important to have a student devotion,” Irving said. “More than 100 kids showed up at a recent one,” Irving said.
The church also began a senior lunch program, something the Methodist and Catholic churches in George West are also offering on different weeks.
Helping to plant a new church in Live Oak County is also something First Baptist has done during the Irvings’ tenure.
“One of the most long-term and lasting things we’ve done was to sponsor a new church, the Brush Country Cowboy fellowship,” Irving said “We helped to get the ball rolling, and gave up some of our members to help form the core group there.
“That’s a pretty significant thing, and something we were glad to help with. Some other local churches helped, as well.”
FBC George West has seen seven or eight students go into the ministry full-time since 1982, including the Irvings’ own son.
“That’s something we feel good about,” Irving said.
The church has also had a strong focus on disaster relief, helping with flood recovery efforts and other relief opportunities.
“It’s been a lot of fun to be able to do that and meet a lot of people and also help people out – that’s been great,” Irving said.
Before coming to George West, Irving had served as a pastor of other churches for two or three years at each stop.
“I told Karen I need to stay here five or six years so people don’t think I only stay somewhere for two or three, and almost 38 years later I’m retiring,” Irving said.
“Our boys grew up here and we’ve lived here for so long, it will be different going to another community and attending a different church.”
Asked what is next on his agenda, Irving said he wasn’t sure “maybe a Wal-Mart greeter or a forklift operator.”
While the move to East Texas will put the Irvings closer to family (including Karen’s sister) and some longtime friends, the Irvings say they will also miss the people of George West.
“We’re very fortunate to have lived here,” Irving said. “George West schools were very good for both of our boys and we love the community here.
“This is also a good church — I’ve never had any issues or problems. The members are very harmonious, easy-going and fun to be with but they also have a strong dedication to serving the Lord.
“That’s why I’ve been here for so long. It was really them, more than me. They just put up with me,” he said with a laugh.
The Irvings both grew up in the city between Dallas and Fort Worth that shares their last name, Irving. Bruce met Karen on a blind date.
“She went to a different high school,” Irving said. “Our first date was on Friday the 13th.” That proved out to be quite a fortunate day for the Irvings.
“I knew during our first date that I was going to marry him,” Karen said.
But in those early days, Karen didn’t think her husband was going to be a pastor.
“He was going to be a veterinarian,” she said. “But things change and God had a different plan. There are no regrets.”
In addition to catching ups with family and friends, the Irvings said they hope to travel, something that wasn’t always easy to do apart from mission trips while Irving was a full-time pastor.
“Maybe we can go to Carlsbad Caverns, Montana and some of the places we’ve always wanted to go,” Irving said.
“I’ll also sit in a rocking chair and read books that I’ve always wanted to read but didn’t have time to do.”
The Irvings will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24, 2020, and the vast majority of that time they have lived in George West. Saying farewell to the community is with “very mixed emotions,” Karen said.
“This has been a great home for us,” Irving said. “I’ve spent more than half of my life here. There are a lot of people in the community and I’m the only pastor they’ve ever known at this church.
“It’s really a strange feeling — it’s going to be different. We will miss the people here, the church, the friendships and camaraderie. We will stay in touch through Facebook and through email. We are going to miss George West and Live Oak County.”
