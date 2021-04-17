The unveiling of the First Baptist Church of George West historical marker will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, on the church premises.
The Live Oak County Historical Commission (LOCHC) in conjunction with FBCGW planned the unveiling which includes refreshments afterward.
Pastor Bobby Hendrick, County Judge Jim Huff, and LOCHC Chair Mary Margaret Campbell encourage the public to come and celebrate the unveiling.
Besides visitation and refreshments after, Campbell said “LOCHC appointee and church member Rodney Nance will provide a concise history of the FBCGW’s contributions through the years when he reads the marker text.”
In fact, before you attend the unveiling you may wish to go to www.liveoakchc.org and read the church’s historical narrative. It definitely will equip you with additional questions you may wish to ask.
Marker Chair Richard Hudson said the marker application was submitted during the open window for applications in the fall of 2018 and approved in early spring of 2019. But the San Antonio foundry closed, and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) took another year to find a new foundry. Then the COVID-19 pandemic caused more delays. The marker finally arrived late. It was stored until the unveiling could be scheduled.
The First Baptist Church of George West had its founding meeting at 11 a.m. April 6, 1919, in the printing office building, courtesy of George Washington West.
In time the Mikeska Community Church building was moved to become the FBCGW building. That building is still within the structure and serves as the educational area of the church. Be sure to ask one on the church members to point the old Mikeska church building out as you refresh yourselves in the Fellowship Hall.
The church went through several more changes in construction to accommodate its growing membership. The most recent change to the exterior was a fresh stucco finish in 2020. Then the Esperanza (Spanish for hope) out by the steps adds a sense of comfort and beauty to its façade.
The FBCGW Texas Historical Marker is a subject marker. It tells as much about the people who were and are the church as the building itself.
Some longtime members who will be able to answer your questions about the church history are: Clifford or Pauline Word, Robert or Nancy Davis, James or Liz Stewart, Dennis or Cindy Hatfield, Mackey Alvarez, and Marilyn Nance. Past pastor Bruce Irving and past Sunday School Director Mary Ann Pawlik along with others will be on the program.
First Baptist Church George West’s strength lies in their love for God and his Son, Jesus Christ. The second is their love for each other, family, friends, and neighbors worldwide. From its inception, the church has demonstrated a collaborative mission heart. Their motto, “Love God; Love People” translates to local, community, formal association, state, and worldwide missions.
Their mission offering made on First Baptist Church George West Founding Day yields benefits until today 102 years later.
“Come join us Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m.,” Pauline Word said, “as we celebrate the unveiling of our historical marker, visit and share refreshments together.”
The Texas Legislature authorized counties to establish County Historical Commissions (CHCs) to assist county commissioner’s courts and the Texas Historical Commission in the preservation of state and county historic and cultural resources. All Live Oak County CHC volunteers are appointed and serve at the pleasure of County Judge Jim Huff and the Live Oak County Commissioner’s Court.