According to several reports, the FBI raided the private home and campaign office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) late into the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Local reports described the scene when federal agents entered Cuellar’s Laredo home and were seen carrying out cases and other assorted items. The investigation also included the congressman’s campaign office, which is located in a downtown building in Laredo that also houses is other private businesses.
A spokesperson for Cuellar promised his full cooperation with the investigation in a statement to The Progress on Thursday, which said, “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”
Cuellar, who’s district includes McMullen County, was first elected in 2004. As a democrat, Cuellar has caused ire within his own party due to his recent conservative-leaning votes, drawing reprimands from more progressive members of the Texas House.
Cuellar faces a tough battle in the months ahead as he is slated to face off against Jessica Cisneros, whom he narrowly defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary by less than four percent, in the upcoming March 1, primary.
As of press time, no further details on the FBI’s investigation had been released.
