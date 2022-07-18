Members of the Three Rivers ISD FCCLA chapter returned as top award winners after their late June trip to the National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leadership Conference in San Diego, Calif.
The conference was held June 29 to July 3. FCCLA is a career and technical student organization. Headquartered in Herndon, Va., since 1945, FCCLA members through their industry and skills improvement work to address some “important personal, work, and societal issues,” according
to information presented on the organization’s website.
Local students presented in various categories, based on their qualifying for nationals in local and other competitions, ranking in the top 10 of participants in San Diego.
The students raised money for the trip through bake sales and other events in the community. While in California, in addition to presenting in competition, the students visited Mission Beach and Belmont Park, and toured the U.S.S. Midway Museum, a major historical site in the city that is home to much of the U.S. Navy’s personnel and ships.
Through their participation in these competitive events, Three Rivers students are involved in community service opportunities, increase their opportunities for student leadership, and through hard may are able to attend leadership conferences, such as the one in San Diego.
Jace Ruiz earned a gold medal in Teach & Train Level 3. He prepared a lesson plan and activities with the theme, Herd Mentality. Using his materials he them taught his subject matter to high school students. through 12th graders.
Ramon Fry and Walker Fox earned gold medals in Recycle & Redesign Level 1. They recycled denim and plastic bags into an ottoman, reading mat, tic-tac-toe game and magazine rack.
Also placing in the top 10 nationally, Kailey Tanguma earned a silver medal in Career Investigation Level 1. She investigated the career of an English Language Arts teacher. Chapter member Brook Braune will serve as Region V vice president of Service Learning for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well.
