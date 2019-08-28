Buzzard Bar BBQ team wins two first place prizes

Victoria – The Buzzard Bar Cooking Team competed in their last barbecue of the summer season in mid-July in Victoria to raise money for the Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
It was a hot, humid day but the cause and the results made it worthwhile.
The team brought home the gold with first place in margaritas and first place ribs.
The team is taking the rest of the hot summer off and will be back to chili and barbecue competition the third weekend in September in Gonzales for the First Shot Cook-Off.
Keep up with the team at www.facebook.com/buzzardbarcookingteam.