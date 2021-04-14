Teachers and staff in the George West Independent School District are some of the most courageous educators I have met in 35 years.
When the pandemic reached Live Oak County, uncertainty was running rampant throughout the region. We really didn’t know what this virus was all about and we were all glued to the television set trying to grasp the reality of COVID-19 and sorting out fact from fiction.
Working in GWISD, then as assistant superintendent, teachers in GWISD didn’t blink an eye when we told them we were going to deliver instruction remotely. They didn’t even flinch when we told them to report to campuses to prepare for remote instruction and to check out electronic devices to students who didn’t have them, even when we had already sent students home in order to reduce infection.
I have been so impressed with their ability to quickly learn Google Classroom or Zoom to deliver instruction from March to October 2020. When I came to George West in 2019, I knew we had something special in our staff; however, I did not know that there was something extra special here.
It takes courage to dive into a new instructional method, let alone a new technological teaching method that involves cameras, laptops, internet, PDFs, attachments, videos, and the list goes on. GWISD teachers embraced the change and moved forward. Strong teamwork among all grade levels was evident as they began to help each other in ensuring all students received a quality education.
When the new school year began in August 2020, GWISD teachers and administrators wanted to return to face-to-face instruction. Armed with masks, sanitizer and disinfectant, they prepared their classroom for the students’ return.
I was amazed at the brave efforts to bring our students back 100%. The George West Community matched their bravado by overwhelmingly expressing that they wanted our kids in schools. This was a testament to the trust they had in the COVID-19 protocols we had in place when we needed them the most.
This was a testament to the trust they had in Rachael Clayton, our district nurse who managed the tracking and tracing throughout the school year. This was totally against the grain and courageous.
So when you think about courage, think about the GWISD teachers and staff and their acts of bravery during the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic. I am extremely proud to be on this team!
Roland Quesada is superintendent of the George West Independent School District