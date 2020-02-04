George West FCCLA students create ‘Reading Buddies’ program

Two George West FCCLA students, Mari Sanchez and Noyely Rivera, recognized that GWISD is rated as an “A” campus and wanted to help students even more.
They knew that reading fluency and comprehension is fundamental to future success in school and in the future.
Some kids still struggle with confidence in their reading abilities, and Mari and Noyely wanted to encourage more children to develop a love of reading.
They created a program for primary students called “Reading Buddies.”
They asked for donations of stuffed animals to be used as buddies in each Primary School classroom.
Taking it a step further, they arranged for 16 Primary students to visit the Live Oak nursing home and read to the residents.
Students read their book several times, pointed to pictures in the book and interacted with the residents.
The residents and students enjoyed each other’s company, and the students took away an excitement for reading.
This program will be continued throughout this school year and they will visit the nursing home twice each six weeks.