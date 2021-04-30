Several George West High School students recently participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Students Taking Action (STAR) state competition.
Results include:
• Burke O’Neil and Raquel Martinez, Professional Presentation, first
• McKinzie Stewart, Career Investigation, second
• Allie Hilton and Karen Rivera, Focus on Children, third
• Leah Valverde and Rhalista Duke, Chapter Service Project, third
Hailey Rosas, Ryane McGee and Mary Grace Peters, Chapter in Review, fourth
The top five are the only ones placed. Turner Lee and TJ Martin competed in Entrepreneurship, Kevin Hernandez competed in Interpersonal Communications and Torie Rathke in Career Investigations.
First and second place qualify for nationals in Nashville, Tenn. in June.
Information from George West ISD