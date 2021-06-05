Planting seeds of beauty & happiness

There’s only one flower farm in Falls City, and it belongs to Chloe Wilson.
As a young child helping her mother in their vegetable garden, she was taught that everything they planted and cared for, served a purpose.
“I didn’t see the point in anything ornamental,” she said. “Our vegetables fed us, but what did flowers do? Just look nice. They didn’t interest me.”
Wilson, 24, said it wasn’t until after she graduated from Texas Tech University in 2019 with a bachelor’s in plant and soil science and concentration in horticulture that she began her future in flowers.
She began working at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and finally learned the purpose of flowers she once questioned.
“I saw how happy the flowers made people,” said Wilson. “I see them visit and take their engagement photos in the garden and it brings them so much joy. That’s what got me interested in it and I decided to start my own experiment.”
The following summer, when the world was put on pause because of COVID-19, Wilson decided to make her dream a reality.
One seed at a time.
“I planted some zinnias,” she said. “They’re so prolific and they just kept blooming. It’s also the first flower I ever sold and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
Wilson is in the process of moving her two-acre flower farm to the front area of land located in the middle of her hometown, Falls City, near her family who helps her care for her flowers.
She recently joined a flower society and learned that while the number of flower farms is growing, it’s a slow movement.
“I think it’s sad that 80 percent of cut flowers are imported,” said Wilson. “That means that only a small amount is from local farms and that most of what we buy is covered in chemicals to help with preservation.
“I’m not certified organic yet, but I do practice organic. These flowers are going to people’s homes, so I don’t use harmful sprays.”
Wilson, who graduated as valedictorian of her high school class, said she always stressed about her future.
She began her college career at the University of Texas at Austin, where the motto “What starts here changes the world” left an impression on her.
“I always thought that in order to be successful I had to do something to change the world,” said Wilson. “But then I realized life is more about the little things. I don’t have to change the world, I just have to change the world for one person.
“I can do that with a small flower arrangement to brighten someone’s day,” she continued. “These are the moments that matter the most.”
Wilson said this year she plans on spending more time at her farm located right off of FM 791 growing her business. Customers may see calendulas, linaria, daffodils, tulips, bluebonnets, spurred snapdragons and of course zinnias.
She recently installed drip irrigation and landscape fabric to help keep away weeds and protect her flowers.
“I’m going to continue selling at farmer’s market type events to attract customers,” said Wilson. “Pretty soon I’m going to list bouquets for delivery or pickup on my website and hopefully a CSA (community supported agriculture subscription) for customers who want to receive a bouquet every week in the summer.”
Wilson said the “starting over” part of farming is her favorite and the one she looks forward to the most.
“I like wiping it clean and paying attention to all the details of a new start,” she said. “I like looking at the blank canvas and picturing what the next season can bring.”
For more information on the flower farm and future plans for visits and classes, visit www.chloesflowerfarm.com or her Facebook page with blooming updates.
