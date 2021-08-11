The Three Rivers High School Band had a phenomenal showing at the Association of Texas of Small School Bands Outstanding Performance Series.
The band had three pieces advance to the state level. The march, titled “March of the Sentinels” placed 7th in the state for class 1A/2A and the two concert pieces titled “Big Sky Round Up” and “Dorian Chant” placed 12th and 13th at the state level for class 1A/2A.
This is the second time in school history that the band has advanced to the state level of the OPS competition as well as the first time that all three pieces advanced. The band has worked very hard despite of all the challenges the pandemic presented.
“The band would like to thank the administrators, faculty and staff of Three Rivers ISD as well as the community for all of the hard work, dedication and support of this band program,” said TRISD Band Director Meagan Stephens. “Lastly congratulations to this group on their dedication and hard work to this performance, your hard work has paid off.
Assiting Stephens with the band is consultant Mr. Carlos Luna.
Submitted by Three Rivers ISD.