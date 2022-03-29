Local and regional fire departments have been battling an onslaught of grass and structure fires as of late, due to the continued fire weather conditions inundating South Texas.
The Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department is no exception, battling numerous grass, brush and structure fires across Live Oak County and lending their services to fight fires in other communities.
According to Three Rivers Fire Captain Sean Steele, the risk only continues to grow as more and more storm systems continue through the region. Because of this, Live Oak and McMullen counties are currently under a burn ban.
“We just ask people be real cautious with what they’re doing,” Steele said. “Be aware of what’s around them. Try not to do any burning.
“It’s pretty rough on volunteer departments, having all these different fires, you get stretched thin as we’re jumping from county to county doing mutual aid and it makes it hard sometimes to really protect our community the best we can”
Steele explained that these fires could be caused by trash and brush burning or even by sparks flying off cars on the side of the road.
“A lot of times these things start because it’s so dry,” Steele said. “And it’s so windy right now that the fires just take off.”
The continued fire weather conditions across Texas, especially in South Texas, has led the state to mobilize resources to combat the situation at hand. On Tuesday, March 15, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state resources while the he National Weather Service warned of “high winds and low relative humidity has created heightened risk for wildfires in the western half of the state.”
The service also issued an extremely critical wildfire threat for most of South Central Texas.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity was forecasted to increase along and west of I-35 and into South Texas throughout much of the coming week as an “abundance of extremely dry dormant grasses and intensifying drought” led to the likely large fires that are “difficult to control when exposed to periods of elevated to critical fire weather.”
“The State of Texas remains ready to fully support local partners and communities that could be impacted by wildfires this week,” said Abbott. “As we continue to monitor the weather and collaborate with personnel on the ground, Texans are encouraged to be mindful of fire-prone weather conditions and practice wildfire safety to keep their loved ones safe.”
For up-to-date information, wildfire safety tips and resources, visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu .
