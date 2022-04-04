Live Oak and McMullen counties continue to be barraged by countless grass and brush fires, as the state’s growing battle amidst the onset of fire season has sent area volunteer fire departments scrambling to keep up.
The George West Volunteer Fire Department, along with help and coordination from numerous other area agencies battled a runaway brush fire on Sunday, March 20.
According to the GWVFD, the fire jumped several properties as it headed north from FM-3162 off of US-281 and continued toward the Annarose area.
After growing weary from battling this fire, the department received a mutual-aid call for a house fire from the Lagarto Volunteer Fire Department.
These are just a couple examples of the ongoing onslaught of fires area firefighters are battling daily.
On social media, the George West Volunteer Fire Department said, “Fires, fires everywhere. Please keep Live Oak County and surrounding counties first responders in prayers. We are all running pretty thin.”
The Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department similarly pleaded on its Facebook page, “Please help keep Live Oak County fire free today.”
During the time-frame of March 16-20, the TRVFD responded to several fires throughout Live Oak and McMullen counties, including a grass fire on the south side of Live Oak County, another large grass fire near the Choke Canyon dam, a multi-agency fire in Mathis and a multi-agency wildfire in McMullen County.
On Sunday, March 20, the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department received a large load of items from an anonymous donor to help the department’s exhausted firefighters in their rehab efforts. Some of the items included in the donation were protein bars and other various snacks and Gatorade.
Into the following week, things continued in much the same fashion as before, with forecasts showing the potential for further dangerous fire conditions in the area.
On Wednesday, March 23, the National Weather Service out of Corpus Christi issued a warning that elevated fire weather conditions were possible as concerns increased on Thursday, March 24 with humidity values across the Rio Grande Plains, Brush Country and inland Coastal Bend dropping to 8 to 20%. Due to this, another Fire Weather Watch was issued for much of the rest of the week.
