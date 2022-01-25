The city of Three Rivers, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Santos McBain Management and Planning, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the nearly $600,000 Connectivity and Accessibility Loop project.
Several local and regional dignitaries attended the ceremony, which was held on Leroy St., between School Rd. and Woodhull Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Among the speakers were State Rep. Ryan Guillen (TX-31), Thee Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar, Raynaldo De Los Santos II with Santos McBain, TxDOT Deputy Assistant Engineer Charles Benavidez, Three Rivers Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts, Mayor Felipe Martinez and Three Rivers ISD Student Council President Ryli Ramirez.
The groundbreaking represented the start of a four phase project to build a six-foot wide to 12-foot wide cement sidewalk loop, reinforced with rebar around Three Rivers.
The first phase would start in downtown Three rivers, comes down Thorton, turn right on Caves Ave., then left on Leroy St. to School Rd.
“Phase one is really important,” said Santos. “It hits up some places like medical facilities and connects downtown and passes churches and it passes residential areas.
According to Santos, the sidewalk included in phase one would also pass three school campuses, the Boys and Girls Club, parks and the community pool.
“You know, this is truly a community project,” Santos said. “Some projects are for community, but some projects are a true community project. And what I mean by that is that the community comes together to conceptualize a project and to advocate for the project and to garner funding for the project.”
The funding for the project began with the city applying for a TxDOT grant for the amount of $876,000, which was the original estimated cost of the project. The grant originated in February of 2019, when TxDOT announced a statewide call for projects for two non-motorized infrastructure sources, including the Transportation Alternative Set Aside program and the Safe Routes to School program.
As Benavidez explained, project sponsors were encouraged to submit projects for the grant that “enhanced bicycle and pedestrian safety for people of all ages and abilities improve safety and access and mobility for individuals with disabilities, especially on system improvements in support of TxDOT’s Americans with Disabilities Act; to construct segments identified as part of the Texas bicycle tourism trail network or regional bicycle routes for tourism;” provide access to or between existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities, public transportation or mobility options; connect important community destinations such as schools, places employment, downtown commercial historic districts, medical facilities and recreational areas and to also contribute as an independent element to a larger public investment.”
According to Benavidez, TxDOT was particularly interested in projects that reflected a “high degree of collaboration and community consensus” while directly contributing to the department’s safety, mobility and connectivity goals.
“Everybody in the city’s thrilled,” Santos added. “City Council’s thrilled. EDC is thrilled. The folks that helped work on the park’s master plan are thrilled.
“But we knew we’d have a lot of competition; we were competing across the state.”
The competition was fierce. Out of 398 applicants who applied for the grant, only 30 were awarded, including Three Rivers.
While Three Rivers had originally asked for the full amount of the original estimated cost, TxDOT only awarded $747,000. In the end, though, this was no issue, as a new bid brought the estimated cost down by $283,000. The new bid estimates the cost of the project to be $587,000.
“To my knowledge, this is the first time the city of three years has received federal funds for a local government project,” Benavidas said, exclaiming, “and that’s a big deal.”
State Rep. Guillen discussed the competitive process the city and its partners went through in order to land the TxDOT grant, explaining that it took local leadership and support to keep their eye on the prize.
Ultimately, as Guillen eluded to during his keynote address, this project is destined to help the community grow and prosper.
“I know that this project, and this phase, and the phases that will continue, will help improve this community,” Guillen said. “It’ll help kids get to school, it’ll help the health of every member of this community. It’ll help the economy within this community because it’ll attract more people to come and visit and stay.
“And I’m really excited that I could be a part of it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Roberts then discussed the importance the involvement of the Economic Development Committee had on the success of this project.
“The EDC funded the very first whispers of this project and many feel that we’ve come full circle to fruition,” Roberts said. “Now that we’re here today for groundbreaking, however, I propose that today is only the first whispers of much more to come for our community.
“We’ve been able to get this far by being a community of unity working together. And I know we are on the cusp of doing so much more.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•