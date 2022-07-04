A local organization, integral to the safety and well-being of area residents is growing with the addition of new members.
The Three Rivers Volunteer First Responders of the city of Three Rivers recently gathered for its monthly meeting, held June 21 in the Dairy Queen meeting room, 710 U.S. 281, Three Rivers, said Anna Lee, secretary for the group.
Lee said she has been volunteering her services to assist the organization as it expands its impact in the community.
Within the last few weeks, the organization led by TRVFR President Douglas Holland, have welcomed into its ranks, Zach Durham, Badge No. 999, and paramedic Lynn Kropf, Badge No. 994. This brings number of members to seven in the group at the time of the June meeting, Lee said
Lee noted that when emergencies occur, it is often a member who is first on the scene to offer assistance until other personnel can arrive. In many countywide circumstances, the presence of a first responder may mean the difference between life and death, she said. The organization is 24/7 with respect to its answering the call for the sick and injured in Live Oak County.
Lee said the next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., July 21, at the Dairy Queen. Those interested in learning more about the organization may consider attending or can reach out to members for additional information.
