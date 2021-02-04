Following a family tradition of public service, Travis Williams was sworn in as the Live Oak County Commissioner for Pct. 3 earlier this month and is balancing those responsibilities with his job at Live Oak Title Company.
Working with the county’s leadership is nothing new for Williams, who had already been working with the county and district clerks and others in his job with the title company.
Earlier this month, Williams got a broader understanding of the responsibilities of various county offices at a three-day conference in College Station.
“I met a lot of county judges and commissioners from other areas across the state, and we were able to look about several different areas of county government,” he said.
“I realized just how much knowledge is out there. You have the ability to learn something new every day, but that’s what we should be doing anyway.”
Williams said it was in December 2019 that he decided to seek election to the county commissioners court. Public service is a strong component of his family background. His grandmother Jerry Williams was the Live Oak County auditor for several years, and his father Rusty Williams served an extended tenure as McMullen County auditor.
“I had some people ask me if I would run, and I felt good — appreciated,” he said. Williams made a few phone calls and sought the advice of mentors, who also encouraged him to run for office.
As a lifelong resident of Live Oak County and a graduate of George West High School, Williams said he was honored by the opportunity to serve the local community.
Being able to serve on a commissioners court that has such long-tenured leadership experience is a tremendous benefit, he said.
“I learned a lot from my grandmother and my dad, but being able to work with (fellow commissioners) like Mr. (Richard) Lee, who has been there 20 years, Mr. (Emilio) Garza, who has been there for more than 30 years, Mrs. (Donna) Mills, who has about 20 years experience, and Judge (Jim) Huff (who took office on Jan. 1, 1987) has really been a blessing.
“Willie (James, the former Pct. 3 commissioner) worked well with his crew, and he’s helped me a lot, too. If I need anything, there are several people who know county government inside and out who are always willing to help. I’ve also got a group of good guys working for me that do a great job.”
As he learns the balancing act that being a county commissioner requires, Williams said he has identified some top priorities for his precinct.
“The top priority is getting the Mikeska Bridge finished. That process started more than eight years ago,” Williams said. “I am hoping that we have it done by the end of next year if possible, and I’m trying to keep the ball rolling. In the end, the federal and state government will have the final say about the timetable for that job.
“My second priority is taking care of the roads. Commissioner James left things in good shape, but there are always areas that still will need some attention.”
Making sure that he works with other members of the commissioners court to have a healthy and efficient budget is another important goal, Williams said.
“That’s incredibly important,” he said. “We want to maintain a good budget and make sure we are doing the right thing with the taxpayers’ money that we are entrusted with. We have to make the best decisions possible for the county.”
Because of all the experience on the commissioners court, Williams said the county government operates smoothly and efficiently.
“Not only do we have a lot of experience on the commissioners court, but each of them makes sure they do their best for the people of Live Oak County,” he said. “It’s really special to be a part of that.”
When he is not taking care of county business or working for the title company, Williams said he enjoys traveling and seeing new places, something he grew to love when he was a student traveling to different livestock shows across the country with his father.
“I love seeing new things and learning about new places,” he said. “Our country has such a variety of scenery and people, and it’s fun to get out and experience that.”
As for his personal philosophy, Williams said maintaining a positive attitude is important to getting the most out of life.
“It’s easy to focus on the negative things, but staying positive is so much better,” he said. “I always try to be a glass half full kind of person, and I encourage others to do that, too. Life’s too short not to enjoy it.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•