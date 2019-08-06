‘Footloose’ dancing to Dobie West stage

Grab your imaginary dancing shoes and come out to the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West on Saturday, Aug. 10, when the classic dance movie “Footloose” will be shown as part of the Vintage Movie Series.
Kevin Bacon stars as Ren, a boy from the city who loves to dance, who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned. This makes no sense to Ren, so he sets out to change that.
As the new kid in a small town high school, he faces the usual teen challenges in addition to wanting to dance where it is forbidden.
Heading the opposition to dancing, on the theory that dancing leads to drinking, is preacher Shaw Moore (John Lithgow), but his vehement determination to ban dancing is based on a personal loss rather than principle. It doesn’t help one little bit that Ren falls for the preacher’s daughter Ariel (Lori Singer) and she finds him appealing, too.
With plenty of action on and off the dance floor, plus an award-winning selection of songs, there’s something for everyone in this show. If the plot becomes somewhat unrealistic, it’s OK. This is a 1980s teenage, rock music fun fest. It’s all about the music.
“Footloose” starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free along with popcorn and drink, an unbeatable offer. Donations are accepted and appreciated.
Don’t miss this fun, free summer closer. You’ll walk out feeling good and humming your favorite of the film’s good songs.