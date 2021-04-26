Former TR councilman arrested for sexual assault

Former Three Rivers city council member Christian Wade Licona was arrested on April 9 for two Class 1 felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one Class 2 felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office released Licona, 40, the following day with $50,000 bonds for each charge.
Licona is a volunteer firefighter for Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department as of April 2020, according to their Facebook page.
TRFD officials were not available to confirm Licona’s current status with the department.
Licona previously served on the Three Rivers City Council.
LOCSO is still conducting an investigation and declined to release further details.
