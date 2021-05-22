Former TR mayor Sammy Garcia dies

Former Three Rivers Mayor Sammy Garcia, a longtime advocate for the community, died Thursday, May 13, after a battle with cancer.
Garcia helped lead efforts to ensure pedestrian crossings on Thornton Street (state Highway 72) near city hall and on North Harborth (U.S. Highway 281) were safer, was a strong proponent of a housing program for low to moderate income families in the area and also proposed the idea for a local dog park off Highway 281 near Dairy Queen.
Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain Management and Planning, who has worked closely with the city of Three Rivers for several years, called Garcia and honest and kind man.
“Sammy Garcia led with honesty and kindness while he worked tirelessly as mayor to make Three Rivers a better place,” De Los Santos said.
City Administrator Thomas Salazar said he has known Garcia his whole life.
“He was very dedicated and was supportive of anybody – if he could help anybody he would definitely do that,” Salazar said. “He served a long time on the city council and helped to do a lot of good things for the community.
“I was lucky enough to go to Austin with him back in March 2019 to work with him (on obtaining funds for a community revitalization project).
“He was always working to make Three Rivers better. He will truly be missed. It’s a big loss for the community.”
Salazar noted that one of Garcia’s most prominent attributes was his genuine friendliness to everyone he met.
“He did not know a stranger,” Salazar said. “He could meet you the first time and talk to you like he’d known you forever. He loved helping people and encouraging them.”
One of the things Garcia said he was most proud of was the city’s partnership with Langford Community Services in making home ownership a possibility for many Three Rivers residents.
“It’s a very emotional experience of overwhelming joy for us (with the city) and for them,” Garcia said. “The amount of happiness from someone owning a new home is incredible. We had someone who is 84 years old getting a new home for the first time.”
Talking about the ability to provide more quality housing for local residents, Garcia said, “in my term as mayor or in my lifetime, that would be one of the biggest and best things we could do for the city.”
Garcia is survived by his wife Kathy and three children.
