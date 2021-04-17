Friends of NRA donates $8,277 to local 4-H program

During a recent meeting at Safety Eyes of America just outside Three Rivers, Friends of the National Rifle Association (NRA) gathered for a banquet and fundraiser and presented a check to the Live Oak County 4-H Shooting Sports.
That donation of $8,277 will help ensure that local youths are training to safely and properly handle guns and also enjoy the spot of target shooting.
Friends of the NRA of Live Oak County Chairman Ken Lipton said 224 people attended the event, and that Tyler Ward, a field representative of the organization, said the local event was the most successful he had seen for the first one of its kind in a new location.
Dana Wilson, the 4-H Shooting Sports sponsor, received the check, which will be used to purchase “a Teal/Chandelle thrower, 400 capacity trap machine, full pallet of clay targets, Sportsman Series first aid kit, and 7,500 Rounds of ammunition for the shooting program.”
Live Oak County Shooting Sports Adviser Dana Wilson said he appreciates the support of the group.
“This is our third grant from Friends of the NRA, and we are thankful,” he said. “They are a wonderful organization.”
Lipton said the purpose of the Friends of the NRA is to promote safe, responsible and legal gun ownership and to protect the rights of citizens to have guns as provided by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The banquet and fundraiser included a live auction and a chance for people to make donations to the organization.
The Friends of the NRA of Live Oak County has already scheduled its next annual fundraiser, planned for Feb. 11, 2022.
