Meet Officer Frosty.
The George West Police Department introduced their new part-time officer, on Thursday, Dec. 9, who just so happens to be full of Christmas cheer.
The department invited the public to play a game, which asked them to try and spot Officer Frosty riding around town in one of the GWPD patrol cars. If spotted, residents were to take a picture of Frosty and post it onto the department’s Facebook page for a chance to win “something sweet.”
After several confirmed sightings of Officer Frosty, the first round of the game came to a close, much to everyone’s dismay. Several private citizens came to the rescue, however, by donating more small prizes.
Thusly, a second round of spotting Officer Frosty began, as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.
All previous participants and winners must find Frosty again to be eligible.
