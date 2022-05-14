The George West Chamber of Commerce held its annual spring mixer on Tuesday, April 26. The event, which was hosted at Katzfey Barn was attended by 75 members and non-members of the chamber to celebrate all things local.
After a presentation by Coastal Bend Publishing’s Dennis Wade, the chamber presented its 2022 Citizen of the Year award to longtime resident Emilio Garza.
Garza, whose family has been a part of Live Oak County for decades, has a life motto that’s pointed him in the direction of earning all of his successes – “getting it done right.” This motto was a part of him in the early days of his career, when he began as a service station operator. The key word here is “service.” Garza has dedicated his life to it.
When Garza was elected as Commissioner, a seat he held for over 35 years, his dedication to serving the community came into clear focus. He was also appointed by the President of the United States to serve on the service board for this region, which he did for over two decades.
He also served as chairman for the Private Industry Council board, serving along with former Corpus Christi mayor Joe McComb.
Garza was also appointed to the Regional Review Committee for block grant applications in the Coastal Bend, held the
mayor pro tem title while serving on the George West City Council, was elected to serve as a judge for Pct. 2 and served as president of the local Kiwanis Club chapter and was instrumental in securing the bid for a federal prison to be built in Live Oak County, and even traveled to Washington, D.C., to ensure that the bid came through.
For all of this – and more – the George West Chamber of Commerce presented a plaque to Garza during its spring mixer which read, “Honoring Emilio Garza, Citizen of the Year 2022 by the Chamber of Commerce, George West, Texas.”
