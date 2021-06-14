Garza tabbed to lead SouthTrust locally

by Jeff Osborne
Editor
S
outhTrust Bank has a new leader for its Live Oak County branches, as Denise Garza takes over the leadership helm, offering a combination of longtime experience as well as strong connections to the area.
Garza has been an employee of SouthTrust for 20 years and follows in the footsteps of her mother, Carol Maurer, who was with the bank for 40 years.
After earning a degree at Texas A&M University, Garza returned to George West, where she had grown up and attended school. SouthTrust CEO Ross Harris had gotten to know her well over the years, and knew she would be a valuable addition to the team.
“He called and asked if I wanted a job,”she said. “I was in the management training program and worked in Three Rivers, getting experience in every department.”
Garza’s experience prepared her to take on the leadership role vacated by Gregg Booth, who served in the position for six years but recently moved to Houston to be closer to family.
“It’s exciting to have this opportunity although it has come sooner than I had anticipated,” she said. “Gregg has done a great job and the timing came as a surprise but I am looking forward to it. This is a great organization. I grew up here and remember working here after school part-time. We also have a great community – our customers are our friends and family, and this is a great place to live and to work.”
“The management and board of directors of SouthTrust Bank are excited to announce the promotion of Denise Garza to branch president for our George West location and market president for Live Oak County,” said Steve Jackson, president and CEO of SouthTrust Bank. “As a George West native, Denise has strong ties to the community and has been a significant part of our management team in this important market for several years.
“In her new role Denise will assume some additional local responsibilities plus play a bigger role in helping manage SouthTrust Bank companywide. In recognition of her value to our organization, we have taken the additional step of appointing Denise as an advisory member of the bank’s board of directors. Helped by a strong team already in place in Live Oak County, I’m confident this transition will be seamless.”
Garza and her husband, Edmund Garza Jr., have three children: Isabella, a 2021 graduate of George West High School, Gavin, who will be a sophomore, and Claire, who will be in eighth grade.
Rena McWilliams, executive director of the George West Chamber of Commerce, said she believes SouthTrust has chosen the right person to lead its local operations.
“I’m extremely proud of Denise and I know she’ll do a great job,” McWilliams said. “She grew up here and is a George West graduate. I’ve known her since she was 3 or 4 years old. She’s a great example of a hometown girl doing well and she is a great leader. I think it’s wonderful.”
