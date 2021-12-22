The Three Rivers Independent School District kicked off the first day of December with a little scare, after a gas leak canceled school for the day.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, a massive water leak was reported near the main entry between the Three Rivers High School and cafeteria, sending several vehicles battling the leak.
According to Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon, a plumber was then called out to fix the leak, and that’s when things really started to go wrong.
“The (plumber) agreed to get some equipment out here and he was going to open that area,” said Dragon, adding, “it was in a real tricky area.”
The area was under the sidewalk, and once the plumber began to dig beneath the sidewalk with his mini excavator, he accidentally hit a yellow gas line.
“To me, it sounded like something from a oil field pad, when you hear the flare, you know, the gas exhausting through the flare,” Dragon continued. “I didn’t know he hit it, but I saw him and his assistant running with pipe wrenches to cut off the gas to the school.”
The problem ended up being slightly more complicated than originally thought, and the district had to call on the city of Three Rivers to cut off the gas.
Dragon described the scene as several city officials arrived to assist, including Mayor Felipe Martinez, Live Oak County Emergency Service Coordinator Bobby Joe Stewart and Live Oak County Emergency Manager Zac Durham.
In the meantime, the safety of the students was the district’s main concern.
“The scary part is, you know, school safety, and making sure the kids stay safe,” Dragon said. It wasn’t what we call a lockdown, there was definitely an evacuation.
“So Mr. Osborne and Ms. Copelan stepped up and got the kids to the baseball field, the kids and teachers were systematically emptied out of the rooms and through the back of the school to the baseball field until it was safe.”
While the Three Rivers Elementary School was unaffected, Dragon explained that at that time, there was still no water to the high school, and that was now coupled with the ongoing gas leak. The decision was ultimately made to cancel school for the Junior High and High School students for the remainder of the day.
“We didn’t know how long it was going to take to repair (the gas leak),” Dragon continued. “The best thing to do was to send the kids home.”
At approximately 11:15 a.m., roughly an hour after the whole ordeal began, TRISD began dismissing students to their families, which included four buses running two routes.
“It was scary, but we had a plan,” Dragon added. “We followed it and we got the kids safely home, and things were better the next day.”
The city eventually got the gas leak under control. With the exhaust gas having traveled through the line and escaped, the workers began to make their repairs.
“The district thanks everyone for cooperating with us,” Dragon said. “That sure makes something like this easier. I mean, who wants to go through an evacuation due to a gas leak?
“But everybody pulled their weight and we learned some things that we could probably do better.”
