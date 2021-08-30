Rising expenses, the ongoing need for infrastructure upgrades and changes in state requirements could lead the city of Three Rivers to sell its gas utility, if voters approve the measure in an upcoming election.
The Three Rivers City Council approved a measure that will allow voters to decide whether to empower the city to consider selling its natural gas utility distribution center that is currently city owned.
The city of George West is considering the same measure, and a story on that city’s initiative will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Progress. Meanwhile, the Three Rivers ballot item is ready to move forward.
“Unfortunately, our gas distribution system has been losing money for several years, and it’s been a cost the city has had to cover,” said Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar. “We’ve been looking at this possibility for 2 1/2 to three years. The election will allow the citizens of Three Rivers to decide whether to allow the city to explore the option of selling it.
“That doesn’t mean the city would automatically decide to sell it. But this would give us an avenue to see if any companies would be interested in purchasing it.”
Punky Kerr, the city’s human resources director, noted that because of the financial pressure of maintaining such systems, many other communities are taking similar action.
“Many other small towns are doing this,” she said. “Businesses that specialize in natural gas are able to provide those services more efficiently and in a more cost effective manner.
“We feel like we would have to raise the gas rates more to cover our costs if we keep this system than if someone who specialized in gas distribution took over. They have the expertise to be able to do this better than we are able to do it. We want what is best for the citizens.”
Salazar said if an outside company were to take over Three Rivers’ natural gas system, the city would still have a voice and would be able to oppose higher gas rates if city leaders saw the need to do so.
“In that case, a dispute (over gas rates) would be decided by the (Texas) Railroad Commission,” he said.
Salazar said if the city no longer maintained its natural gas distribution, employees who work in that area would still retain jobs, but would focus on other responsibilities.
“No one would lose their job because of this,” he said.
Three Rivers has seen a decline of about 20 percent of its natural gas customers over the last five years, Salazar said. He noted there are 296 natural gas customers served by the city, down from 369 customers in 2015.
“Many people have decided to go with all electric in their homes and don;t need the gas,” Kerr said. But we still have to maintain those lines that we’re running to them.
“There are also a lot more responsibilities for gas providers to the Railroad Commission.”
Whatever decision is made, all Three Rivers taxpayers will be affected.
“Whether people have natural gas services or not, if the city maintains them, taxes go toward maintaining them,” Kerr said. “Taxpayer funds are helping to cover the system, and it makes sense to consider the option of having a company that specializes in that to provide the service.”
