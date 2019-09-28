GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council approved the tax rate and 2019-2020 fiscal year budget during a meeting on Sept. 19.
The tax rate is $0.54139 per $100 property valuation, which includes .33167 for maintenance and operations and .20972 for the interest and sinking fund (the city’s debt).
Taxpayers are given a 3 percent discount if all current taxes are paid by Oct. 31, a 2 percent discount on taxes paid by Nov. 30, and a 1 percent tax rate for payments made by Dec. 31. The city budget has been set at $3,715,648.
As a part of this budget, the following changes were noted:
• A decrease of $5,338 in revenue
• An increase in city parks and recreation of $12,000
• A decrease in the public safety fund by $27,193
• A decrease in the street fund by $46,199
• An increase in animal control expenses of $50,610
• A decrease in municipal court expenses by $25,000
• An increase in code enforcement expenses by $30,444
• A decrease in revenue in the utility fund by $32,897
• An increase in water department expenses of $30,000
• A decrease in gas department expenses of $31,293
• A decrease in sewer expenses by $53,842
• An increase in garbage expenses of $7,238
• An increase in mechanic expenses of $15,000.
“With one more week to go, we are $110,000 in the black,” Interim City Manager Shirley Holm told the Council, noting the expected budget surplus for the current fiscal year. “I say we’re pretty darn good.”
The good condition of the 2018-2019 budget allowed the city to pay for $170,888 in fixed assets, including two commercial grade mowers, a pump for the city’s water well and three police vehicles without having to dip into reserves.
In other action, the Council:
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Live Oak County for services relating to on-site sewage.
• Approved closure of Guadalupe Street between Travis and Crockett streets for the St. George Church annual turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
• Approved a contract with Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates to perform the city’s annual audit.
• Declared Oct. 1 as National Night Out for the City of George West. The event will be held at the city park and will include games, bounce houses, a DJ, food and beverages.
• Voted to close Travis Street, Frio Street and Crockett Street adjacent to George West City Park from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for National Night Out festivities.
• Authorized the city to host Trunk-R-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the City Hall parking lot to hand out Halloween candy.
