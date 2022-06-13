Students will see familiar faces in new positions when they are back in the classroom in August.
A special meeting was called by the George West Independent School District board of trustees, on Tuesday, May 31, at the George West Independent School District Administration Building boardroom. On the agenda in addition to closed session personnel matters was the recommended approval of two candidates for principal positions for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Kristy Keach, GWISD director of academics, speaking on behalf of Superintendent Roland Quesada, said the board voted to approve hiring Marlana Mauer as the new principal for George West Primary, located at 405 Travis St. Mauer was serving as interim principal at the school, according to information on the school’s website. Keach said Mauer also served previously as a counselor at the school and, before that, she was a first grade teacher.
Later in the meeting, the board approved the hiring of longtime coach and current George West High School Assistant Principal Felix Duran to move up to be principal – with a dual appointment for him to continue his coaching duties – at the George West Junior High School at 900 Houston St.
This summer, Duran is coordinating a popular basketball program in George West.
The new principals will receive students starting in August. Students and teachers will return to classrooms in George West beginning with a teacher workday on Aug. 8, followed by staff development from Aug. 9-15. One more teacher workday is scheduled for Aug. 16 and students and teachers return for fall classes on Aug. 17.
