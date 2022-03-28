The George West Volunteer Fire Department (GWVFD) battled a house fire on FM-889 on Monday, March 7.
The blaze, which occurred late into the evening on March 8, enveloped the entire home which, according to authorities, was empty at the time of the fire.
“No one was hurt,” a statement from the fire department said, “but the home was a total loss.”
According to the GWVFD, multiple fire departments and precincts assisted in battling the blaze, including two county precinct tankers which assisted in shuttling water to the site.
The GWVFD statement conculded, “Thanks to all who came out to help.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•