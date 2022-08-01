75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023.
Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess center stage.
This year teachers, parents and administrators are contending with budget drafts, newly reported STAAR scores and safety concerns.
In the aftermath of the Uvalde tragedy, where 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School, school systems throughout Texas took a microscope to their campuses and policies with the goal of keeping schools productive and safe. A recent state investigation and report on the Uvalde tragedy illuminated areas that were likely lax and may have allowed a killer access through doors that were not locked appropriately.
Dr. Roland Quesada, superintendent of schools for George West ISD is at the helm of the changes along with members of the Board of Trustees. In addition, the George West ISD Law Enforcement Advisory Team is comprised of representatives from the George West Police Department, the Live Oak Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens. This group will continue to meet with George West ISD staff to collaborate on community policing and emergency procedures, according to officials.
The George West Independent School District administration and Safety Committee created and published a concise safety plan and presented to its community as a letter on its district website. The district stated that they began the work starting with a comprehensive safety and security assessment of all district facilities.
“This audit allowed us to see what we are doing well with security and what areas need improvement. We know for sure that student and staff safety will be a team effort. It will take all of us to have a safe and successful school year,” officials stated.
Training for all staff on active shooter response, the use of emergency applications and campus safety and security procedures are set for August 2022. Student training will follow upon their return to campus on Aug. 17.
This includes emergency procedures and alerts practiced and implemented by all students and staff. Procedures including lockdowns, evacuations, reunifications and shelter in place drills will be routinely practiced by all and monitored by school administration throughout the semester. Teachers will be on campus Aug. 8 and again on Aug. 16 for Teacher Work Days, followed by Staff Development Days scheduled Aug. 9 to 12, and Aug. 15.
Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and the first holiday of the school year. Under all circumstances, George West staff will be held accountable for locked and secured doors and entry ways. Increased presence of School Guardians at all district campuses and facilities.
School access control will continue as in the past to be reviewed and fortified with increased electronic entry ways, a visitor management system, locked doors, and security badges.
School and district security cameras will be increased throughout the district. Two-way radio systems will be installed at all district campuses and school buses.
District officials stated that Campus and District Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams already in place will receive additional annual training and will meet at scheduled times to “ensure that all students are actively engaged in school activities.
Teams will also be expected to work together to ensure that students requiring emotional wellness support receive it in a timely manner.”
Students in grades 7 through 12 will now be required to use clear backpacks. The district will also require that athletic gym bags, band instrument cases and cheerleader bags will be stored in lockers, and students will not be allowed to carry these from class to class.. Purses and handbags must be no larger than 6” x 9” x 5”.
All bags will be subject to search. For further information on the Clear Backpack Policy, families and students may check the district website: www.gwisd.us.
At press time, the George West Board of Trustees was set to meet on July 26 to discuss a preliminary budget for 2022-2023 and to hear a report on the system’s STAAR test performance.
“We want everyone to focus on the education of our great kids in George West ISD. Thank you to the GWISD Board of Trustees for their support,” officials emphasized.
