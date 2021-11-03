George West Junior High School is getting national recognition, after it was ranked among the top middle schools in Texas by U.S. News & World Report.
“I think it’s amazing,” said George West Junior High School Principal Ashley Lowe. “Any time that your school can get recognized for all their hard work is great.”
U.S. News & World Report analyzed over 102,000 elementary and middle schools across the nation on specifics from the students and population per school district, state assessment scores, such as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests, and compare them to other schools and demographics from across the state.
From that assessment, the report found George West Junior High School near the top of the list in the state of Texas.
For Principal Lowe, the achievement comes down to the hard work and dedication from the school’s students and staff.
“We’re very fortunate for the staff that we have,” Lowe continued. “Our staff is very dedicated, they work very, very hard to push their students to be successful. And it’s not just our staff and our teachers, it’s the community. It also comes from parents who push and encourage their kids to do their best on a daily basis, and they support the teachers high expectations in the classroom. So it’s definitely a group effort.”
The achievement is almost a blessing, according to Lowe. After the hardships of COVID-19 over the last two school years, the recognition puts a lot into perspective.
“I think it’s great for you know, the kids to see that their hard work being acknowledged,” Lowe added. “And even the staff, it’s been a rough couple of years with everything with COVID. So the fact that we’re able to be successful and be recognized for all of that is great.
“It definitely doesn’t change how hard we work. And, you know, we’ll continue to keep striving for success and good achievement. I’m really proud of what our campus has been able to achieve and everything we’ve been able to accomplish over the last several years, we’ve been very, very successful.”
