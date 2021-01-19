A George West man is being held in the Live Oak County Jail on $1 million bond on charges that he killed his wife in late December.
“The sheriff’s office got a call on the morning of Dec. 26 telling us we needed to come to a location on County Road 112 outside George West and pick up a child,” said Live Oak County Chief Deputy Charlie Strolney. A deputy and (Texas Department of Public Safety) troopers responded and watched a man (later identified as Aaron Lawhon) place the child on the road in front of officers and quickly walk away.
Officers apprehended Lawhon and searched a nearby residence, where they found a woman who had died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Other than the 1-year-old boy, whom officers have identified as the son of the deceased woman, Lawhon is believed to have been the only person at the house at the time of the crime, which is still under investigation by the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas DPS, Strolney said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•