George West National Night Out focuses on community safety

GEORGE WEST – Strengthening relationships among community members, law enforcement and first responders was the goal of National Night Out on Oct. 1 at George West City Park.
Local residents enjoyed fun, children’s activities and introductions to the people who help to keep their community safe.
“This event is important because it gives an opportunity for citizens to gather in one place with law enforcement, to mingle and get to know who they are and what we’re all about,” said George West Police Chief David Perkins.
The celebration had extra significance for Perkins, who was celebrating his one-year anniversary with the GWPD.
“It’s important to strengthen the police-community partnership, and it’s great to have a lot of different agencies here, not just the local police but emergency medical services, the fire department, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol.
“So we have city, county, state and federal representatives here, and it’s important that members of the community get to know them.
“We want people to know if they have problems or concerns, they can come to us and we will work with them.”
While many communities nationwide celebrate National Night Out in August, those in Texas and other parts of the south have the event in October in order to avoid gathering in the heart of summer’s heat.
Nevertheless, those coming to National Night Out in George West encountered 95-degree temperatures at the start, but there was plenty of shade and a covered pavilion offering respite from the sun.
Also, once the sun went down, a cool breeze swept across the park and conditions became even more pleasant.
George West Mayor Andrew Garza said National Night Out is a vital part of connecting citizens with officials, as well as with each other.
“This campaign is essential in fortifying police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety and camaraderie, awareness, and most importantly, cooperation in obtaining, securing, and protecting a safer and enhanced quality of life in our community,” Garza said.
He introduced law enforcement agencies and first responders as “our heroes behind the badge” and thanked them for their dedication.
“Come day or night, rain or shine, while the majority of us are in the comforts of our homes, these individuals are out serving our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week and, for that, words alone cannot thank you enough,” Garza said. “We salute you for your service.”
