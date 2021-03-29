If Libby Bennett isn’t learning something new, she’s bored.
When she began to show her passion and desire to help her department adapt to an ever-changing environment of 21st century law enforcement, Police Chief David Perkins decided it was time to change her title to assistant chief.
“She’s eager to learn and doesn’t shy away from difficult tasks,” he said. “I began mentoring her upon my return and I want to provide the tools necessary to successfully head a police agency.”
Perkins said part of the process is discerning information from city and county leaders and also understanding the servant-leadership philosophy.
“She’s taken the challenge by the horns and is committed to accomplishing it,” he said.
Bennett has eight and half years of service and dedication to law enforcement.
“My favorite thing about being a part of this department is the comradery,” Bennett said. “I’ve always tried to help other officers because I like seeing them advance. If they want to learn then I’ll do everything I can to show them everything I know and help them grow.”
Bennet was raised in McMullen County and began her career with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Department. Her father, Emmett Shelton is currently sheriff and recently helped her with a big task.
“I had no background or experience in applying for grants, but it was something I wanted to take on,” said Bennett. “There was a huge learning curve and countless hours of research involved. A lot goes into the process and there’s certain things the government needs when they award money. But I passed the test and proved to Chief Perkins that I had it in me to get what the department needed to be successful.”
Along with Bennett, Officer Nathaniel Valverde was also recently promoted to detective/sergeant.
Valverde was also happy to accept an offer for advancement after almost eight years of service to his hometown of George West.
Prior to his four years as patrol officer, Valverde served as the code enforcement officer.
“I’m looking forward to furthering my knowledge in different areas and working on new things,” he said. “Working as an officer in my hometown is different, but my family and friends know that I take my job seriously and they’ve always supported me.”
Perkins said Valverde was chosen because he too has shown the drive and passion he looks for in his supervisors, especially when conducting criminal investigations.
“I like that there’s no routine here,” said Valverde. “Every day is something different and I’m here to learn everything I can and help my community.”
