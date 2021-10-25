The George West Police Department recently hired three new officers bringing the department to full-strength.
One officer in particular, Skylar Dailey, came to the George West PD via the Seguin PD, where she was an emergency 911 telecommunicator.
Being around law enforcement through her employment in Seguin led to her decision to actually be out on the street and handle the calls she previously only dispatched peace officers to. This decision led her to the San Antonio College Regional Police Academy where she applied for and was accepted. While she was in the academy, she continued to work for the Seguin Police Department.
“Officer Dailey knows one of our officers who told her how much he liked the GWPD family, so she reached out to our department,” read a statement released by the George West PD. “While GWPD does not currently sponsor cadets through the academy, we knew she was close to graduating from the academy, so she was interviewed and a background investigation was conducted.”
Dailey was then given a conditional offer of employment pending her passing the state peace officer exam.
And she did.
“While we have only gotten a small sample of what Officer Dailey can do, she has shown a willingness to learn and work hard,” the statement continued. “She brings a lot of knowledge to our department because of her telecommunicator experience as well as her previous employment in the emergency management division at the city of Helotes.
“We are looking forward to her completing the long field training officer program at which time she will hit the streets solo.”
