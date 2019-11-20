GEORGE WEST – The George West Police Department made arrests in connection with burglaries and also for possession of drugs during law enforcement activities on Nov. 12 and 15.
In the incident on Nov. 12, police responded to a burglary of a building complaint in the 800 block of Brazos Street. Police detained Roel Ramirez, 37, of Mathis. He was arrested on a warrant from San Patricio County and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
During the investigation, Ramirez confessed to breaking into a building and two vehicles in George West.
“The burglaries all took place on railroad property,” said George West Police Chief David Perkins. “We conducted an investigation that led us to his location and he confessed during questioning.”
On Nov. 15, Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Loya made a traffic stop of a Volkswagen Passat for a moving violation on Interstate 37 southbound.
During enforcement, Loya noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle which was driven by Joel Santrock, 36, of Corpus Christi.
During a search of the vehicle, 27.5 pounds of marijuana and 4.3 pounds of THC were discovered, which is a primary ingredient of marijuana, along with 4.3 ounces of THC wax and 17 ounces of a beverage containing THC, as well as vaping cartridges containing THC.
Santrock told police he purchased the marijuana and THC products in Colorado and was taking it back to Corpus Christi. The street value of these drugs is estimated to be more than $20,000.
Santrock was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (4 to 400 grams), and one count of possession of marijuana (5 to 50 pounds). He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
“I know people talk about how marijuana is legal in Colorado and that it should be here, but it is still against federal law and Texas law, and we will continue to enforce it as long as that continues to be the case,” Perkins said.
“Considering that people have died in connection with THC vaping, we take those things very seriously.”
Perkins said the recent arrests are examples of the good work his department is doing to help keep the area safe.
“I can’t claim we will deter or suppress all crime but we are actively trying to make things better for George West and the citizens in our area,” he said.
“All these cases are great examples of how the department is committed to improving the quality of life in our area, and each of our officers is committed to that. They did a great job in these cases.”
