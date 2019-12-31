Contributed information
George West Primary and Elementary students participated in the District UIL Meet Saturday, Dec. 8 held in Odem.
Students in second through fifth grades practiced and prepared for a wide variety of events and competed against students from six local schools.
Individual and team events garnered enough points to help George West earn second place at the meet.
Results are as follows:
Second grade
Creative Writing
Maddy Ferguson, first
Third grade
Music Memory
Julizza Gonzalez , third
Ready Writing
Zachary Huie, sixth
Spelling
Zacharie Huie, first
Alexa Goebel, fourth First place team — Huie, Goebel and Hunter Wilson
Fourth grade
Art Memory
Third place team —Elijah Abernathy, Avery Day, Dylan Thomisee, Lyla Wasick, Journey Davila
Music Memory
Gaberel Moreno, fourth
Third place team — Moreno, Elva Soliz, Mylah Niembro, Laurie Herring
Oral Reading
Grace Alaniz, first
Dylan Thomisee, second
Ready Writing
Grace Alaniz, first
Dylan Thomisee, second
Tagg McClendon, third
Spelling
Tagg McClendon, first
Fifth grade
Art Memory
Carlee Johnson, first
Marci Gonzalez,third
Claire Garza, fifth
Second place team — Johnson, Gonzalez, Bowen, Morgan Niembro, Jaxson Alaniz
Dictionary Skills
Blaine Ainsworth, fourth
Maps, Graphs, Charts
Corbin Cowan, fourth
Third place team — Cowan, Eli Cantu
Music Memory
Trip Munoz, fifth
Marci Gonzalez, sixth
Second place team —Munoz, Gonzalez, Riley Lee
Number Sense
Trip Munoz, fifth
Third place team-Munoz, Liam Kelsey, Riley Lee
Oral Reading
Morgan Niembro, second
Lena Kate Bowen, third
Madison Copeland, fourth
Ready Writing
Lena Kate Bowen, fourth
Spelling
Jayden Luther-Hernandez, first
Peyton Morton, third
First place team — Luther-Hernandez, Morton, Paul Munoz.