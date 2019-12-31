Contributed information

George West Primary and Elementary students participated in the District UIL Meet Saturday, Dec. 8 held in Odem.

Students in second through fifth grades practiced and prepared for a wide variety of events and competed against students from six local schools. 

Individual and team events garnered enough points to help George West earn second place at the meet. 

Results are as follows:

Second grade

Creative Writing

Maddy Ferguson, first

Third grade

Music Memory

Julizza Gonzalez , third

Ready Writing

Zachary Huie, sixth

Spelling

Zacharie Huie, first 

Alexa Goebel, fourth First place team — Huie, Goebel and Hunter Wilson

Fourth grade

Art Memory

 Third place team —Elijah Abernathy, Avery Day, Dylan Thomisee, Lyla Wasick, Journey Davila

Music Memory

Gaberel Moreno, fourth 

Third place team — Moreno, Elva Soliz, Mylah Niembro, Laurie Herring

Oral Reading 

Grace Alaniz, first 

Dylan Thomisee, second 

Ready Writing

Grace Alaniz, first 

Dylan Thomisee, second 

Tagg McClendon, third

Spelling

Tagg McClendon, first

Fifth grade

Art Memory

 Carlee Johnson, first

Marci Gonzalez,third

Claire Garza, fifth

Second place team — Johnson, Gonzalez, Bowen, Morgan Niembro, Jaxson Alaniz

Dictionary Skills

Blaine Ainsworth, fourth

Maps, Graphs, Charts

Corbin Cowan, fourth

Third place team — Cowan, Eli Cantu

Music Memory

Trip Munoz, fifth

Marci Gonzalez, sixth

Second place team —Munoz, Gonzalez, Riley Lee

Number Sense

Trip Munoz, fifth

Third place team-Munoz, Liam Kelsey, Riley Lee

Oral Reading

Morgan Niembro, second

Lena Kate Bowen, third

Madison Copeland, fourth

Ready Writing

Lena Kate Bowen, fourth

Spelling

Jayden Luther-Hernandez, first

Peyton Morton, third

First place team — Luther-Hernandez, Morton, Paul Munoz.

 