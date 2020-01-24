George West’s HOT funds target tourism, renewal

GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council approved hotel occupancy tax funds for four organizations at its first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 16.
Although Storyfest Inc. has dissolved, Dobie Dichos, which brings people to the area each November for a night of readings of the works of Live Oak County native J. Frank Dobie, has taken its place and will be able to keep funds originally designated for Storyfest in 2019.
Doble Dichos did not request an additional funds for 2020, but organization Chairman Mary Margaret Campbell said the group anticipates asking for 2021 HOT funds.
“Thank you for allowing us to use the funds previously allotted to Storyfest,” Campbell told the Council.
“We spent a little over half our allotted funds last year and we anticipate our expenses to be close to the same this year.”
Campbell said many of those attending Dobie Dichos in November 2019 were from out of town. She said articles in Texas Highways magazine and an advertisement placed in the Houston Chronicle helped to attract visitors to the area.
Many of those visitors stayed for A Day of Stories, which was promoted in tandem with Dobie Dichos, and which was held the next day at Dobie West Theatre in George West.
This year’s Dobie Dichos event has been scheduled for Nov. 6, with A Day of Stories planned for Nov. 7.
“We want to work together to bring people who will spend the night in George West and attend both events,” Campbell said.
GW Chamber
Rena McWilliams, director of the George West Chamber of Commerce, requested $35,000 to promote events, and amount she said the chamber has received for the past two or three years.
One event the chamber had planned was a Fourth of July event in connection with the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce which would have been held at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
Because Three Rivers city leaders plan to have their own Fourth of July event in the city, McWilliams said she will promote a Fourth of July celebration at George West City Park for its residents.
“We will have free food, inflatable bounce houses, and the splash pad is at the park along with playground equipment,” McWilliams said.
“There will also be face painting for kids and different activities, like the three-legged race, a jalapeño eating contest and possibly a hot dog eating contest.”
She said the event may also feature live music.
“We really want to do it right and it wouldn’t be a burden on the city except for letting us have the event at the park,” McWilliams said. “Everything else we will plan and provide.”
The city hasn’t had a Fourth of July celebration in several years, “and we’re really looking forward to it — I think it could be a great thing.”
McWilliams also gave an overview of other chamber concerns.
She said the Buck West House, which underwent repairs in 2019, still needs some work to be done. She also would like to consider adding a storage building outside that would match the house’s facade.
“The chamber used all the money it was allotted last year, and we anticipate doing so again this year,” McWilliams said.
Mayor Andrew Garza asked if McWilliams planned to make the Fourth of July celebration an annual event.
“Oh yes — definitely,” she said.
Dobie West Theatre
Glynis Strause, director of the Dobie West Theatre board, gave an update with plans for the theatre in 2020 and also requested HOT funds for the organization.
She noted that efforts to make improvements downtown will help draw even more visitors to the community.
“Transforming downtown George West promotes tourism here and helps to put heads in beds (in city hotels),” Strause said. “My request is for $30,000 to help promote and host events in our community.”
When Storyfest announced plans to discontinue its annual festival, the Dobie West Theatre stopped forward to have a storytelling event at the theatre the night after Dobie Dichos.
“We were glad to start A Day of Stories, and I know from talking to some of those who attended that many spent the night in George West after attending Dobie Dichos so they could also attend the event at the theatre the next day,” Strause said.
“We are also starting a Legends of Country Music program with Marty Haggard (son of country legend Merle Haggard). We can’t afford to get Willie Nelson here, but we can bring in quality musicians that will bring people here from outside the area,”
Strause said Dobie West is a regional theatre, and people from adjacent counties regularly attend events in George West.
“We’re the only performing theatre in the area — people have to go to Victoria or Shiner to find another one,” she said.
“We’re also proud of what our facility has to offer. Dion Pride (son of country music singer Charley Pride) said this was the best acoustic setup held ever heard in our old building.”
The theatre is already receiving statewide attention for some of its 2020 programs, Strause said, and she added that she wants to increase promotions throughout a seven-county area adjacent to George West.
“People are coming here for Dobie Dichos and staying over for A Day of Stories,” she said. “If we are the Storytelling Capital of Texas, we’ve got to continue it. Let’s do something to keep the tradition alive.
Winterfest
Brandi McClendon, director of Winterfest, gave an overview of the growing event that takes place over two days in early December, and also requested HOT funds.
“While we provide fun activities for people locally, we also have a lot of people coming from out of town, as well,” she said, noting that the concert featuring Stoney LaRue brought several out-of-town visitors to George West.
“We also had a kids cookout with 14 participants. Most of the kids were local, but we did have some from Beeville and the Alice area.”
McClendon said she is trying to grow the festival for the community.
The Council voted to increase the funds Winterfest will receive from $30,000 in 2019 to $32,500 in 2020.
“We had between 4,000 and 5,000 people attend,” McClendon said. “Many showed up for the live nativity scene on Friday, and the camel ride was especially popular.
“On Saturday, we had a lot of activities for the kids, along with the cookout and concert. We were able to offer a prize of a trip to Disney World for the cookout winner with the donation made by Best Western and a private donor.”
A banner year
Although the council caps the amount of HOT funds it distributes at $100,000, Interim City Manager Shirley Holm said the city surpassed that amount in hotel occupancy taxes for the first three quarters of 2019 alone, reaching $126,381.76.
“We still have the fourth quarter that we haven’t collected yet,” she said.
While a significant portion of the funds is donated to George West organizations to help promote travel to the community, the city can also use the funds for projects that will help promote its viability and boost tourism.
“The city really should do something to revitalize the block of 100 to 111 Houston Street,” Holm said. “I think that something could be done to revitalize that area and bring in something that tourists would want to come and see.
“If we really work hard and get that area revitalized, there’s a possibility of businesses coming in to that area. I propose that we try to do something there. I am hoping the city can take the initiative and so something legitimate to make our citizens proud.”
Holm noted that the West Hotel in that area is a historic building, “and wouldn’t it be nice to have a museum for the Storytelling Capital of Texas?”
Glynis Strause voiced her agreement, suggesting the possibility of removing debris in that area and consider a community center.
“People take the bypass to avoid seeing that area, and it’s so sad,” Mayor Garza noted.
Holm pointed to the city of Cuero as one area in which revitalization has helped the downtown become much more attractive and tourist-friendly.
“There’s this money sitting here (from HOT funds), and it’s something I’d like to see,” Holm said.
