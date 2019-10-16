DALLAS – FFA member Kary Humphrey, George West, captured Reserve Champion Overall Youth Market Goats and Grand Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats in the Youth Market Goat Show at the 2019 State Fair of Texas on Sunday, September 29.
Of the 15,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running state fair, the livestock exhibited by the more than 11,000 exhibitors from across 1,009 Texas cities.
While the livestock is impressive, the Fair’s mission is to support agriculture, education and community involvement.
The 2019 fair runs through Oct. 20 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.
Results are as follows:
Grand Champion Overall Youth Market Goats
Cydnee Hanslik, Ovalo
Reserve Champion Overall Youth Market Goats
Kary Humphrey, George West
Grand Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats
Kary Humphrey, George West
Reserve Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats
Sunny Cowley, Amarillo
Grand Champion Youth Middleweight Market Goats
Mason Smoot, Bergheim
Reserve Champion Youth Middleweight Market Goats
Hadley Stultz, Christoval
Grand Champion Youth Heavyweight Market Goats
Cydnee Haslik, Olavo
Reserve Champion Youth Heavyweight Market Goats
Mason Hutto, Eldorado.