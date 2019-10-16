DALLAS – FFA member Kary Humphrey, George West, captured Reserve Champion Overall Youth Market Goats and Grand Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats in the Youth Market Goat Show at the 2019 State Fair of Texas on Sunday, September 29.

Of the 15,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running state fair, the livestock exhibited by the more than 11,000 exhibitors from across 1,009 Texas cities. 

While the livestock is impressive, the Fair’s mission is to support agriculture, education and community involvement.

The 2019 fair runs through Oct. 20 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

Results are as follows:

Grand Champion Overall Youth Market Goats

Cydnee Hanslik, Ovalo

Reserve Champion Overall Youth Market Goats

Kary Humphrey, George West

Grand Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats

Kary Humphrey, George West

Reserve Champion Youth Lightweight Market Goats

Sunny Cowley, Amarillo

Grand Champion Youth Middleweight Market Goats

Mason Smoot, Bergheim

Reserve Champion Youth Middleweight Market Goats

Hadley Stultz, Christoval

Grand Champion Youth Heavyweight Market Goats

Cydnee Haslik, Olavo

Reserve Champion Youth Heavyweight Market Goats

Mason Hutto, Eldorado.