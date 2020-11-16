The George West Longhorns and the Three Rivers Bulldogs football teams will both play for area championships in the second round of the UIL state football playoffs this week.
The Longhorns will play the Bufflao Bison at 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 20) at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Halletsville.
George West will be the home team. Advance tickets cost $4 and $6 and will be sold at the George West Administration Building through Friday morning.
The Bulldogs will play the Ganado Indians at 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 19) at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
Three Rivers will be the visiting team. Advance tickets cost $5 and tickets will be $7 at the stadium. Advance tickets will be sold at the TR Junior/Senior High Office from 1 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Thursday.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•