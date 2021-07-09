George West and Three Rivers school districts have set new teacher salary schedules for the 2021-22 school year, with increases for both districts.
The annual salary for a new teacher with no experience is now $45,000 for George West or $45,250 for teachers with one year of experience. Meanwhile, the starting salary for a new teacher is $46,000 for Three Rivers and $46,780 for a teacher with one year experience. Salaries for GW increase in $250 increments per each year taught through five years, at which point the amount begins to vary more for each year of experience. For TR, the salary rate increases $780 for each additional year of teaching experience.
GWISD is offering an additional $500 longevity bonus for teachers who have been with the district for eight or more years.
There will be $5,000 per year stipends for GW high school science, mathematics and English teachers, prorated for courses requiring composite certification, advanced courses and core courses.
GW is also offering a $5,000 signing bonus for secondary math, science and English language arts teachers, paid over two years. A total of $1,500 of the GWISD annual teachers salaries are paid as additional checks of $750 at the end of the fall and spring semesters.
GWISD also offers an additional health insurance supplement paid directly to ActiveCare which includes $75 monthly paid by the state and $225 monthly paid by the district.
“We are glad to be able to increase our teachers’ pay and this brings it more in line with what some of the other area schools are offering,” said GWISD Superintendent Roland Quesada.
“We definitely appreciate all of their hard work and dedication and are thankful to have outstanding teachers serving this district. We want to reward their efforts and show our appreciation as much as we can.”
Other George West staff members are expected to see a 3% pay increase when the 2021-22 budget is approved, Quesada said.
“The board has been very supportive of keeping employees retained in our district and values all the things they have done for our students,” he said.
Three Rivers Superintendent Les Dragon said he is also grateful to be able to increase employees’ pay.
“As always I’m excited about being able to share good news and I appreciate the commitment our school board has made in continuing to offer competitive salaries to our staff,” he said. “Unfortunately insurance costs are rising so this will help offset that.
“Our board does a good job of taking care of our employees and I’m happy to be a small part of that. We’ll try to give an increase every year to the best of our ability.”
For Three Rivers, 3% pay increases were also approved for paraprofessionals and other staff.
GW Salary Schedule for teachers
• 0 experience, $45,000
• 1 year experience, $45,250
• 2 years experience, $45,500
• 3 years experience, $45,750
• 4 years experience, $46,000
• 5 years experience, $46,250
• 6 years experience, $47,000
• 7 years experience, $$47,750
• 8 years experience, $48,500
• 9 years experience, $48,940
• 10 years experience, $50,130
• 11 years experience, $51,270
• 12 years experience, $52,350
• 13 years experience, $53,350
• 14 years experience, $54,310
• 15 years experience, $55,210
• 16 years experience, $56,070
• 17 years experience, $56,870
• 18 years experience, $57,640
• 19 years experience, $58,360
• 20 or more years experience, $59,040
TR Salary Schedule for teachers/librarians
• 0 experience, $46,000
• 1 year experience, $46,780
• 2 years experience, $47,560
• 3 years experience, $48,340
• 4 years experience, $49,120
• 5 years experience, $49,900
• 6 years experience, $50,680
• 7 years experience, $51,460
• 8 years experience, $52,240
• 9 years experience, $53,020
• 10 years experience, $53,800
• 11 years experience, $54,580
• 12 years experience, $55,360
• 13 years experience, $56,140
• 14 years experience, $56,920
• 15 years experience, $$57,700
• 16 years experience, $58,480
• 17 years experience, $59,260
• 18 years experience, $60,040
• 19 years experience, $60,820
• 20 years experience, $61,600
• 21 years experience, $62,380
• 22 years experience, $63,160
• 23 years experience, $63,940
• 24 years experience, $64,720
• 25 years experience, $65,500
• 26 years experience, $66,280
• 27 years experience, $67,060
• 28 years experience, $67,840
• 29 years experience, $68,620
• 30 years experience, $69,400.
