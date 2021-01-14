Two Live Oak County high school students, Saeleigh DuBose of George West and Sadie Desselle of Three Rivers, have earned Gold Star recognition for their dedication and accomplishments in local 4-H programs.
The Gold Star is the highest achievement award for 4-H at the county level, and those earning the designation must be at least high school freshmen and must have participated in 4-H for at least three years. Those considered for the award must submit a program record book, must complete projects in at least three different areas and must have participated in activities in at least one of the following areas: Educational presentations, citizenship activities, 4-H projects, project exhibits, camps, leadership labs and public relations.
“I’m really proud of Saeleigh and Sadie and the commitment they have made to 4-H,” said Warren Kopplin, Live Oak County extension agent. “They’ve done a great job over the years and are tremendous representatives for 4-H, as well as great examples to our younger students.”
Sadie Deselle
Sadie has been an active member of 4-H for seven years, and credits 4-H for teaching her the importance of being an influential leader and also becoming a responsible person.
“4-H has taught me to have courage and resilience,” she said. In addition to being active in her 4-H club, she has also participated in softball, track, Future Farmers of America. She is also an active member of the cheer team where she is a varsity captain.
The daughter of Jason and Crystal Deselle, Sadie is a junior at Three Rivers High School and has helped with numerous community projects. Sadie is also president of the Live Oak County 4-H Council.
Saeleigh DuBose
Saeleigh has been active in 4-H for seven years, and said that participating in 4-H has helped her become successful by giving her leadership and speaking skills to help her accomplish her goals.
In addition to staying busy with 4-H, Saeleigh participates in Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competitions, where she has earned first place in several competitions.
Saeleigh is the daughter of Michael and Christine DuBose of George West and is a sophomore at George West High School.
“4-H has provided me with a great foundation,” she said. 4-H has given me hands-on learning opportunities through my animal, food & nutrition, fashion & interior design and photography projects. It has taught me how to accomplish goals and to reflect back on the progress.”
Saeleigh said being part of 4-H has also helped her to focus on others.
“4-H has taught me to think about others and think of ways I can help out in the community,” she said. “Looking back, I’ve had a great start because of the four ‘H’s’ which are Head, Heart, Hands & Health. I have grown up through 4-H leadership, responsibility, “giving back” and it has expanded my opportunities going forward through better living.”
