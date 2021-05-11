While the 2022 election is still about a year and a half away, candidates are already lining up in a quest to claim both the state Senate seat held by Judith Zaffirini and the U.S. House of Representatives post held by Vicente Gonzalez.
In an effort to rally supporters, Frank Pomeroy, a candidate for Texas Senate District 21, and Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, a candidate for U.S. Congressional District 15 of Texas, spoke at a special meeting of the Live Oak County Republicans on April 23 at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Wilson County, spoke of the need to get out the message in person.
“One on one contact is important,” he said. “It’s important to knock on doors, talk to people and let them know they’re important and that you care about them. There’s no better thing (in politics) than one on one social interaction.”
Pomeroy said because of the election cycle in which candidates for the Senate post run for office every two years, it’s already time to campaign for office.
“Last year, we won about 76 percent of the vote in Live Oak County,” he said. “My opponent outspent me 10 to one, but we still got more than three times the votes.
“It’s time to let our representatives know that they represent us. They are supposed to be in office to do what’s best for us.”
He said the abortion issue is one in which he and his opponent differ, with Pomeroy saying he strongly supports the rights of the unborn.
He added that Senate Bill 7 is related to election integrity and regardless of people’s political views, they should want to help ensure that election results are fair.
“It keeps counties from being able to send mail-in ballots unless those ballots have been requested, cleans up voter roles and requires the signature on the ballot to be verified,” Pomeroy said. “It also gives poll watchers more access to watch what’s going on, and allows online tracking of mail ballots.”
Pomeroy said his political priorities are to “stand up for what’s fair, for jobs and for the right to life. We are an independent people, but we need to continue to hold our senator accountable. It’s imperative for you guys to let people know a change is coming and you’re going to be a part of it.
“It’s time to take a stand and say we as a people have had enough. We won’t be dictated to from Austin but send people to Austin to represent the people. We need term limits. Without term limits, career politicians can play Monopoly with people’s lives.”
De La Cruz-Hernandez
From an outsider who garnered little attention nationwide to a serious contender for U.S. Congress, Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez said she’s seen a big change in the way she is received.
“I felt like a red-headed stepchild when I ran the first time,” she said. “Last week I went to Washington, D.C. and spent nine days on the road. I’ve also been traveling the state of Texas and fighting hard for (Congressional District) 15.”
She said her efforts to unseat Vicente Gonzalez from Congress are getting noticed.
“The DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) has Vicente Gonzalez as the No. 1 most vulnerable candidate and the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee) has chosen this as one of three seats it is focused on most right now,” De La Cruz-Hernandez said.
“This is because of your hard work in 2020. It’s like going from the red-headed stepchild to being Cinderella. We didn’t receive any national help or state help, but now we are the belle of the ball — all eyes are on South Texas. You were the first to jump on the Monica train, and I thank you very much.”
De La Cruz-Hernandez said Gonzalez has much to answer for, including a Chinese bank account of at least $250,000 that he closed in early 2021.
“That is very concerning to have our House of Representatives person on the bank rolls of our biggest adversary,” she said.
De La Cruz-Hernandez says she sees positive changes on the way.
“Great things are happening (in a shifting political climate),” she said. “National attention is on South Texas. My goal is to clear the field. My first goal was to raise $100,000 and we not only did that, we raised $141,000 for CD 15. About 98 percent of the money I raised was from people in this district, donations of $10, $100, even $1.
“My opponent is a three-term congressman and he knows he is at risk. My opponent loaned himself a million dollars for his campaign. His war chest went down and that tells us he doesn’t believe in himself. He is starting to take back the money people have invested in him.
“We had over 250 individual donors, most from South Texas. He had 37 donors, and only 12 were from CD 15. He has represented us for five years and could only find 12 people in our area to donate to his campaign.”
De La Cruz Hernandez said a wave of change is about to sweep the district.
“This is truly the people’s voices rising up, they are standing up and making themselves heard. It is important for us to answer the challenge and I have no doubt we’ll do it. Y’all should feel excited — I do. Every day I thank God I have the ability to do what I do. I am truly depending on y’all to help me make a difference. Together we will win in 2022.”
