Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, has announced the names of students who made the Spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll.
Will Gregory, of Three Rivers, was one of those students.
Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at SHSU are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester..
Information submitted by Emily Schulze Binetti, Associate Director, Marketing and Communications, SHSU