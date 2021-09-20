Gun laws don’t change safety focus; 3-G Firearms of TR manufactures, sells guns

A new “constitutional carry” law allows Texans to carry firearms without obtaining a permit, but it won’t affect the way a local firearms manufacturer does business and hasn’t presented a problem for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Larry Busby said the new law hasn’t made a major impact on the way law enforcement operates.
“I haven’t noticed anything different,” he said. “If it’s against the law for anybody to possess a firearm then that hasn’t changed in any way.”
He said it’s not the law-abiding citizen who law enforcement is concerned about carrying guns, but criminals using them, and that is still the same as it was before “constitutional carry” took effect Sept. 1.
Helping to meet the needs of local residents wanting to purchase firearms for hunting, sport shooting or self defense is Daniel Korenek, owner of 3-G Firearms in Three Rivers.
Although guns are sold at places such as the Tradin’ Post pawn shop and Bud’s Bait & Tackle, Korenek operates the only full service gun shop in Live Oak County and is not only a firearms dealer, but manufacturer.
“I believe if people were breaking the laws before, they are still going to break the law,” Korenek said. “What this new law does is provide law-abiding citizens with the means to more easily protect themselves, and that’s important.
“I also believe people should be familiar with the firearms they have and know how to use them safely.”
Korenek opened 3-G Firearms about a year ago, working on customer orders and special builds out of his home. He opened the shop earlier this year.
“I’ve been in the industry for about 20 years, and I used to work for Sharpshooter in Corpus Christi,” he said.
Superior service at competitive prices are Korenek’s emphasis, he said.
“I am not in this business to make a million dollars overnight,” he said. “I want to put Three Rivers on the map as far as firearms and offer quality items at good prices. I want to serve the community and let people know they don’t have to leave Live Oak County to find a great product.
“Business has been steady – I’ve been very happy with how local residents have taken us in. I want to be here for our local residents and help keep them safe, and I’m proud to be able to offer that in our small town.”
Most of the items Korenek said he has sold recently have been handguns, with a few rifles and shotguns.
“For a lot of the larger guns, the market has been saturated,” he said. “People are looking for smaller handguns as a means of personal defense. I want to help customers find what they need, and how to get the best firearm for their situation and their ability.”
While there is no short supply of firearms, ammunition is another matter.
“There are some types of ammo that can be pretty tough to find,” Korenek said. “It’s hard to find shotgun shells anywhere. On my website I work with 10 other distributors, but some of the ammo is so hard to keep in stock that many distributors don’t even list it.”
Because Korenek has another job, the shop is often open in the afternoon. Hours as well as updates are posted on the 3-G Firearms of Three Rivers Facebook page.
“I want the community to know I’m here for them and I will work to help meet their needs however I can,” he said. “I appreciate our loyal customers who come back time after time, but it’s exciting to see new people come into the store, knowing that I can help them.”
