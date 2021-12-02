T
he George West chapter of the Live Oak County Boys & Girls Club announced recently that it will partner with the George West ISD Ace Program, beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
According to the club, the partnership will provide club members the opportunity to participate in a variety of enrichment activities, including homework assistance, games, arts and crafts, physical activity, technology, music, theatre arts and be afforded the opportunity the attend events with many guest speakers and presenters.
The schedule will keep members and club staff at George West Elementary and Primary Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays until 5 p.m. Members will then be bussed to the club facility to be picked up by their parents. On Fridays, members will be bussed to the club at the end of the school day. Parents wishing to pick up their children before arriving at the facility, are allowed to do so at the school.
For more information or questions, contact 361-449-3745,
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•