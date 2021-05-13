In an effort to beautify the community and remove several dilapidated buildings in the city, the George West City Council was informed of plans to demolish substandard structures and was updated on which buildings have already been demolished.
Those buildings approved for demolition are at the following locations:
• 107 Houston St., approved for demolition on July 16, 2020. A bid of $18,368 has been approved.
• 200 San Antonio, approved for demolition of July 16, 2020. A bid of $5,500 has been approved.
• 802 Fannin St., approved for demolition on Nov. 17, 2020.
• 404 San Antonio St., approved for demolition on Sept. 24, 2020.
• 702 West Ave., approved for demolition on Oct. 22, 2020.
• 706 Garza St. approved for demolition on Aug. 20, 2020.
• 711 Garza St., approved for demolition on Aug. 20, 2020.
• 109 Salinas St., approved for demolition on Aug. 20, 2020.
• 904 Burleson St., approved for demolition on Sept. 24, 2020.
• 205 Menchaca St., approved for demolition on Feb, 25, 2021.
• 314 Cabrero St., approved for demolition on Feb. 25, 2021.
Buildings demolished include:
• 300 Leona St. for $1,500 on May 21, 2020.
• 306 Charles St. for $5,000 on May 19, 2020.
• 109 Houston St. for $500 (storage building) on May 15, 2020 and main structure for $5,449.40.
• 510 Travis
The following buildings have been razed by the city of George West:
• 1004 Catholic Cemetery Road
• 110 Travis
• 300 Fannin
• 400 East Houston
• 1305 Ross
• 201 Bowie
• 607 Burleson
• 915 Brown (demolished by owner)
• 200 Zapata
