The George West Chamber of Commerce is ready to do what it does best, getting the community together.
Board members Rena McWilliams and Robin McKinney were happy to see locals together again on March 20, sharing their crafts, products and baked goods at market day just in time for Easter.
“We have a lot of planning in the works,“ said McWilliams. “We’re really looking forward to this year and giving people an opportunity to make some money for their talents and hard work.”
McKinney said their first market day since being shut down by COVID precautions hosted 19 vendors including artisans, gardeners, bakers and food trucks.
The chamber and visitor center has begun planning its biggest events for this year including an “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” and an antique show on November 4, 5 and 6.
The Fourth of July activities include a patriotic float and paddling trail at the Nueces River in George West.
Members were also excited to announce the continuance of their farmer’s market events to bring local fruits, vegetables and more to the community. The first one will be held on April 17.
For more information on membership or events follow visit their Facebook page or the George West Visitor Center.
