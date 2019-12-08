By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council heard about plan to shed some light on safety concerns, and also approved a contract to begin making improvements to the city’s wastewater system during recent Council action.
Additional lighting in some areas is needed to help keep community residents safe, said Police Chief David Perkins
“I have received several complaints from residents concerning burglaries on the south side of the city,” Perkins said. “In some areas, there is an inadequate amount of lighting.”
He said there are 16 poles where he would like 150 watt lights to be placed in alleyways.
“We should start with this, and if that still does not provide adequate lighting I will ask for the construction of poles on the street area,” Perkins said.
He noted that the utility cost for the extra lighting is estimated to be about $177 per month.
“Citizens have complained that it’s pretty dark in that area and they feel unsafe,” Perkins said.
Councilwoman Patricia Clifton voiced her support for Perkins’ plan.
“It sounds like a great idea,” she said.
The Council approved PM Construction and Rehab, IPR South Central as the contractor for a wastewater improvement project for the city during a council meeting on Nov. 18.
Grady Atkinson, a project engineer with the LNV firm that serves as a consultant for the city, said the project will make needed upgrades to the city’s wastewater system.
“We initially started with four segments (of the system to be upgraded) and two additional segments were added to the work list,” Atkinson said. “With adding that scope, they had to redo the environmental assessment, and it was approved in October.”
Upgrading infrastructure is a priority for the GW Council, and addressing improvements to the water and wastewater systems is underway.
The city received five bids for the work.
“That is really good for a city the size and location of George West,” Atkinson said, adding that Orange Grove only received two bids for a recent project.
The base bid of $186,039 from PM Construction and Rehab is supplemented by $46,862 for additional work, for a total of $232,901.
George West received a Community Development Block Grant of $253,200 for the project, which will leave a cushion of about $20,000 for additional expenses.
“This is a very good national firm, and they’ve done good work with this type of project,” Atkinson told the council. We have reviewed their qualifications and recommend accepting the bid.”
Under terms of the grant, the work will need to be completed by Nov. 1, 2020. It will include replacement of sewer lines, manhole covers and other rehabilitation work.
In other action, the Council:
• Approved Christmas incentive pay for city employees in the amount of $500. Interim City Manager Shirley Holm said with taxes and withholding, the result will be additional pay of about $300 per employee.
“We wish we could give them more — they deserve it,” Mayor Andrew Garza said.
• Approved the purchase of dual antenna radar systems and Lidar (light detection and ranging, which is also used to track speed) for the George West Police Department for $6,444.50.
• Approved the purchase of 12 portable radios with Petty Electronics for $9,300 for GWPD.
• Approved Defender Supply as the contractor to remove existing graphics from four GWPD vehicles in the current police department fleet and to replaced them with new graphics at a cost of $14,559.25.
• Approved the Community Council of South Texas, Inc. to temporarily use the building previously owned by the Child Welfare Board at its current location in George West. The City Council rejected a request to let the building repair on the property long term, and has given a 90-day timeline for the building to be moved.
• Approved the temporary placement of a motor home on property at 125 Christian Drive from Nov. 26 until Jan. 6, 2020. This is subject to payment of a planning and zoning application fee.
