GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council tackled a full agenda at their Oct. 21 meeting discussing a potential rate increase by Republic Services for trash collection, and upcoming bulky waste pickup day and an additional crosswalk on Houston Street to increase the safety of high students and other pedestrians.
The Citywide Clean Sweep begann at 7 a.m. Saturday and was designed to “get as much bulky items out of the streets of George West inner city” as possible, said Interim City Manager Shirley Holm.
No action was taken regarding Republic’s requested rate increase, which was listed as a discussion item on the Council agenda.
During Police Chief David Perkins’ report, a crosswalk was the main focus.
”Due to citizens concerns and agreed need, we are in the process of completing a second crosswalk at the intersection of Houston Street and Mesquite Street by George West High School,” Holm said.
The Council also approved the purchase of a Dell Power Edge Server with three years of professional support and installation from Absolute Communications for $6,184.
“The existing server has met the end of its life and management wants to ensure that the city of George West has no down time due to server issues,” Holm said.
The Council approved paying $2,500 to the Texas Railroad Commission’s Oversight and Safety Division for administrative penalties.
“This penalty was assessed due to an old pipeline that was not properly marked,” Holm said. “This line was not active.”
In other action, the Council;
• Approved submission of a grant application for the Homeland Security Grant Program.
• Approved the purchase of an American Standard cooling and heating unit for the George West Fire Department. Martinez Air Conditioning and Heating was awarded the bid, which includes an extended 10-year parts and labor warranty.
