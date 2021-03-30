F
our organizations requested a portion of up to $100,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds from the city of George West during a meeting held March 18 at George West City Hall.
Among those seeking the HOT money available were Dobie Dichos, held each November in historic Oakville, Winterfest, held in December at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds, the George West Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, and the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre.
Dobie Dichos
Julie Kaase, treasurer for the Dobie Dichos Board of Directors, said the organization sought $7,000 to help with advertising for the annual event, which celebrates and promotes the works of Live Oak County native, author and folklorist J. Frank Dobie.
Although the event is not held inside the George West city limits, Dobie Dichos website promotes George West hotels on its website and attracts visitors from throughout the state and nation. The event had a reduced attendance in 2020 because it limited ticket sales in the wake of COVID-19, but still attracted more than 175 people to the event.
“People come from all over Texas and from out of state (for Dobie Dichos),” Kaase said. The organization’s budget is $15,000, and no funds were sought in 2020 because Dobie Dichos received money from the now defunct George West Storyfest.
GW Chamber
Rena McWilliams, director of the George West Chamber of Commerce, requested $33,000 from the HOT fund pool. McWilliams said the chamber had $6,203.85 also saved from 2020 that it can apply to a Fourth of July celebration.
“My total request is $33,000 which is less than it has been in the past,” she said. Proceeds will be used for repairs on the chamber building, to help promote events, including an antique show in the fall at the Live Oak County Coliseum which will be free to visitors and to help cover salaries for McWilliams and assistant Robin McKinney, who helps to oversee visitors center operations.
Dobie West Theatre
Glynis Strause, who serves as board director for the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre, requested $40,000.
She said 2020 funds were used for a number of events as well as for repairs to the historic building, which is more than 75 years old. Among those events were the Day of Stories in November, held the day after Dobie Dichos, a play, “The Wild Women of Winedale, and to show vintage movies.
“More people are coming to the theater from outside the area, including the Valley,” Strause said.
As COVID-19 restrictions are eased, she said the theater hopes to resume its children of country legends series as well as other events to draw both local and out of town visitors.
The theater is also available as a venue which can be rented for large meetings and gatherings.
“On George West we’re pretty short on those, and we can seat almost 400,” Strause said. “I feel like we’ve used our funds in a frugal way. We’re another centerpiece for downtown in addition to the courthouse. Also, you may have noticed downtown looks better since the theater opened.
“We have done a really good job putting butts in seats and I guarantee if we have something (at the theater), the (George West) steakhouse (next-door) will be full.”
Winterfest
Brandi McClendon, director of Winterfest, requested $15,000 from HOT funds in addition to money the organization had left over from 2020. The event was canceled last year.
“We usually have pretty large crowds, 2,000 to 3,000 or more and that seemed way too big last year with all the uncertainty,” she said. “People are now willing to travel more and we hope that our event being free will encourage people to come to the area and spend the night so they can stay and extra day.”
The two-day event has attractions such as artificial snow, icy slides, a petting zoo, camel rides and a variety of vendors.
This year’s Winterfest has been scheduled for Dec. 10-11.
“We’ll be happy with whatever we’re given and be extremely grateful for it, and we can also seek community sponsorships,” McClendon said.
Before awarding funds, the council went into executive session to discuss additional outstanding funds which may be available to benefit those seeking HOT proceeds.